RFK - I Have Evidence to Lock Up CDC and Big Pharma Execs for LIFE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2000, behind closed doors, the CDC held an emergency meeting that brought together Big Pharma executives, vaccine scientists, and global health officials.
The infamous Simpsonwood conference has been shrouded in secrecy for years - until now.
Thanks to the relentless efforts of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we’ve learned that the CDC was in full-blown panic mode, scrambling to cover up a massive criminal operation.
What was once hidden is now exposed. And according to Kennedy, the pharmaceutical elite thought they could get away with it - but their time is up and people are going to prison.
Tags: RFK, RFK Jr, CDC, Simpsonwood, autism, vaccines COVID, COVID-19, plandemic, pandemic, depopulation, democide, 2000, Big Pharma, vaccine scientists, Simpsonwood conference, pharmaceutical elite, Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Jr, prison