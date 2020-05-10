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Hike up the southern peak of the Tres Hermanas mountains just north of Columbus, New Mexico.
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21 views • May 10, 2020
The south peak is about 1000 feet tall. Rocks and boulders the whole way. A pretty hard climb in 100 degree heat, but the view was worth the effort. The strange thing was a solar panel, batteries, and an antenna at the top. The top was comprised of more boulders, so you couldn't even set up a tent at the top.
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