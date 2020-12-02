The Greens are 'dangerous globalists' who would 'trade away our national sovereignty'

Sky News Australia - 1 Dec 2020



Sky News host Paul Murray says the Greens are dangerous because they are globalists who would “trade away our national sovereignty” in order to “go with the herd somewhere else”.



“There are classic rifts in Australian politics between those who believe in the nation-state first and those who believe we are all a part of a global, borderless community,” Mr Murray said.



He pointed to an opinion poll published on Tuesday which showed the majority of Australians who vote liberal believe the best way to deal with the pandemic or global threats is for Australia to have an independent economy to deal with things in their own way.



The poll showed Australian Liberal voters from a margin of 54 to 46 per cent were in favour of Australia adopting a nationalist, rather than a globalist approach to respond to global threats.



“When it comes to the greens, they are the globalists, they, from a margin of 60 to 40, put simply, their voters are more passionate about globalism, more passionate about globalism, more passionate about a borderless, stateless world than the rest of us," Mr Murray said.



“The greens are dangerous, because they would trade away our national sovereignty, our right to be able to be a free country in order to go with the herd somewhere else.”



“At every opportunity we must fight them (the Greens) and put them last, because their game is that they hope that we die out; that if they could ever get into a position of power, they would kill us off politically, verbally, metaphorically.”