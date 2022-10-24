PLAIN OLD TANK FUN WITH WAR THUNDER

About time to just have some fun without taking things too serious. This is what "Gaming" is about, relaxing, not grinding or competing but doing well and getting better without pressure. Take out those lower tier tanks, dont worry about mods or scores and have FUN!!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.