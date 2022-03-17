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X22 Report A 03. 16. 22.
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321 views • March 17, 2022
Ep. 2727a - Countries Are Now Pursuing Independence, World Bank Says Don’t Hoard Essentials
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Everything the [DS]/[CB] put in motion can now bee seen by the people, it's not hidden by a cover story, it's out in the open and it's about to get worse.Countries are now working with each other bypassing the globalist system. The world bank is panicking.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
Everything the [DS]/[CB] put in motion can now bee seen by the people, it's not hidden by a cover story, it's out in the open and it's about to get worse.Countries are now working with each other bypassing the globalist system. The world bank is panicking.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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