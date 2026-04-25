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Apricot Seeds heal the big C. Source - World without cancer the story of b17 by G Edward Griffin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Apricot Seeds heal the big C. Source - World without cancer the story of b17 by G Edward Griffin. 🎈The FDA was created in 1934 to go after natural remedies. 1st one radium water then came the apricot seeds. Somehow they are blind to vaxxines. Book: Murder by Injection rings a bell.

Adding:

Ontario preps nurses to euthanize the mentally ill

The College of Nurses of Ontario is rolling out new MAID guidance so nurses can help kill patients whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. Not terminal cancer. Not unbearable physical suffering. Depression, anxiety, personality disorders — now eligible (https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ontario-nurses-to-receive-new-maid-guidance-before-patients-with/) for state-assisted death. This is what happens when a culture abandons the value of life and replaces it with bureaucratic compassion. Trudeau's Canada doesn't fix broken mental health care — it offers you a lethal injection instead.

No other jurisdiction on earth is this reckless. We've gone from helping the terminally ill die with dignity to prescribing death for the depressed. The same government that can't house veterans or fund trauma therapy will now train nurses to administer the needle. This isn't progressive. It's eugenics with a medical degree.


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