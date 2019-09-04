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Study Reveals The TRUE Damage Of Marijuana Use
Weed For Life
Weed For Life
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30 views • September 04, 2019
A new study shows just how extensive the damage marijuana use has on the human body and the results are…not that bad. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian hosts of The Young Turks discuss.

Does this study make you less likely to smoke weed? Let us know in the comments below.

Read more here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w...

“New research published today in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine confirms what many of us have suspected for some time: If you smoke a lot of weed — like a lot of it — it can potentially do permanent damage to your short-term memory.

Professor Reto Auer of the University of Lausanne led a team of researchers who examined data on the marijuana habits of nearly 3,400 Americans over a 25-year period. At the end of the study period, the subjects took a battery of tests designed to assess cognitive abilities — memory, focus, ability to make quick decisions, etc.

The study found that people who smoked marijuana on a daily basis for a long period of time — five years or more — had poorer verbal memory in middle age than people who didn't smoke, or who smoked less. This association remained even after researchers controlled for a variety of other factors known to affect cognitive performance, including age, education, use of other substances and depression.”
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