100,000 Ukraine Soldiers Killed???

When the war is over, there will be mega ads on TV pushing Ukraine women as great wives because there won't be enough men left in Ukraine."Ukraine is suppressing the true number of its dead soldiers, says Scott Ritter. Ursula von der Leyen let slip it was 100,000. The true number is closer to a quarter of a million."
"INTERVIEW: #Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on the planet and is lying about its dead" - https://youtu.be/UNuiG5Pm95Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.