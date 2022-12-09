100,000 Ukraine Soldiers Killed???

When the war is over, there will be mega ads on TV pushing Ukraine women as great wives because there won't be enough men left in Ukraine."Ukraine is suppressing the true number of its dead soldiers, says Scott Ritter. Ursula von der Leyen let slip it was 100,000. The true number is closer to a quarter of a million."

"INTERVIEW: #Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on the planet and is lying about its dead" - https://youtu.be/UNuiG5Pm95Y