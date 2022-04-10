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Det är män som våldtar. Det har såklart inget med islam att göra.
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0 view • April 10, 2022
Feministiskt initiativ: Inrätta en haverikommission om mäns våld mot kvinnor
https://www.altinget.se/artikel/fi-inratta-en-haverikommission-om-mans-vaald-mot-kvinnor
Anna-Lena Löfgren - Lyckliga Gatan (1967)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70k2lHsBMKo
https://www.altinget.se/artikel/fi-inratta-en-haverikommission-om-mans-vaald-mot-kvinnor
Anna-Lena Löfgren - Lyckliga Gatan (1967)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70k2lHsBMKo
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