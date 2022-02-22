Channel Introduction

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105 views • February 22, 2022
PLEASE watch this before any of my other videos. I will share with you what I have found. I am not a doctor or medical professional of any kind. You are responsible for your own health. Consult your natural health practitioner or doctor before changing anything in your health care. If I say “you” should do something, that is only for ease of discussion. I will leave links with my videos that you may use to form your own ideas if you want.
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