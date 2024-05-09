Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
That Meme
channel image
Son of the Republic
692 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: we are the ‘Clear & Present Danger’?

America is a constitutional republic.

Democracy is libspeak for mob rule.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (8 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/lS3O-ZKoDuo

Keywords
donald trumpmagademocracytdsmob ruleconstitutional republicgreg kellyclear and present dangerderangement syndrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket