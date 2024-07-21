The Rock Almighty Sunday Sermon: The Kingdom Concept of Lordship Dr. Myles Munroe

Embrace a paradigm shift in your understanding of authority and responsibility and relinquish worldly notions of power and control, advocating for a model of servant leadership rooted in humility and stewardship.





Please visit our website to get more information:

https://apple.co/3ARwoKD





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday