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CRIMINAL CABAL AUSTRIAN GOVT DECLARES FORCED INJECTIONS! UNVACCINATED WILL BE JAILED!
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120 views • November 19, 2021
CRIMINAL CABAL AUSTRIAN GOVT DECLARES FORCED INJECTIONS! UNVACCINATED WILL BE JAILED!
THIS IS DECLARATION OF WAR - EVIL CABAL PSYCHOPATHS have to be hanged ASAP before they kill US.
"Compulsory" that's the word. The most evil word non of us want to hear and soon as B.C Gov says it that's going to be shitty day and fight or flight will be way from that point on for those who decide to remain un vaxxe'd. God help us.
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/a7d4622b-e605-4209-a69b-0aee804a2a47
THIS IS DECLARATION OF WAR - EVIL CABAL PSYCHOPATHS have to be hanged ASAP before they kill US.
"Compulsory" that's the word. The most evil word non of us want to hear and soon as B.C Gov says it that's going to be shitty day and fight or flight will be way from that point on for those who decide to remain un vaxxe'd. God help us.
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/a7d4622b-e605-4209-a69b-0aee804a2a47
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