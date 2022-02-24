War Has Started 02/24/2022

Pastor Stan is bringing you critical information in today's broadcast. Russia is NOT the ones picking a fight, it is the Moloch/Baal worshippers forcing J.B to send CIA operatives to take over Kazakhstan to move missiles into Kazakhstan and Ukraine next to Russia! Rumors are also going around that J.B. and K.H have flown to underground nuclear-proof bunkers.0:00 War has Started01:12 Warning04:56 War Has Started - Vickie Goforth Parnell16:23 Satellites Would be Attacked18:47 The Plan Revealed25:27 Khazarian Mafia Circles the Wagons around the Drain27:31 The Truth29:59 I Saw Submarines Attack America - Henry Gruver32:48 Two Reasons now is NOT the Time for Russia to Attack41:28 J.B and K.H. Evacuated to Area 51Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112