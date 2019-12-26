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Lil Dicky 'Earth' Video, & Naomi Wolf's Breakdown of Green New Deal (Codifies Agenda 2030) (MIRRORED)
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278 views • December 26, 2019
Lil Dicky 'Earth' Video, & Naomi Wolf's Breakdown of Green New Deal (Codifies Agenda 2030) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/52-6uEMkRkw
it also puts all power in the hands of 15 selected, not elected, people.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Naomi Wolf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N71pXoROTcQ
Lil Dicky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvuN_WvF1to
Category
News & Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/52-6uEMkRkw
it also puts all power in the hands of 15 selected, not elected, people.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Naomi Wolf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N71pXoROTcQ
Lil Dicky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvuN_WvF1to
Category
News & Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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