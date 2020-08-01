2010 Ken O'Keefe Disarms Israeli Commandoes & is invited to BBC HardTalk

In 2010 I participated in the defense of the humanitarian aid ship 'Mavi Marmara', that ship was heading to Gaza (Palestine) when Israeli Commandoes (Pirates) attacked the ship and murdered 10 of my fellow defenders, 6 of them provably executed with kill shots to head and/or back, at point blank range. Our crew however did disarm 3 of the Israeli cowards; and I, Ken O'Keefe disarmed 2 of the 3. There is much more to the story of course and the BBC invited me for a second time (1st time in 2003 for my TJP Human Shield Action to Iraq)... and as always, the BBC does their best as the world'c leading "Prostitutes of Propaganda". You be the judge but this "interview" is nothing but an attempt to get me angry, flustered and make me look like the tattooed convict killer I must be in the eyes of those who judge a book by its cover. Bottom line is I kicked the BBC's signature program's arse... as I did the first time. Ken O'Keefe