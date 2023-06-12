Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Richard Amerling, MD





June 10, 2023





Dr. Amerling is a native New Yorker. He graduated Stuyvesant High School, City College of New York, then earned his medical degree at the Catholic University of Louvain in Brussels, Belgium in 1981. He completed his Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at New York Hospital, Queens in 1986.





He is Past-President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and serves currently on their Board of Directors. Dr. Amerling’s work has been published as chapters in textbooks and in peer-reviewed medical journals. He has published numerous op-Eds and letters on health care economics and politics. From 1990-2016 Dr. Amerling was on staff at the Beth Israel Medical Center (now Mount Sinai Beth Israel).





In October 2016, Dr. Amerling accepted a position as Professor at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. From April-August 2020, after SGU went to online teaching, he volunteered as a nephrologist at NYU/Bellevue to help with their acute dialysis program. In July 2021, Dr. Amerling was placed on administrative leave by SGU for non-compliance with their vaccine mandate, and ultimately terminated in January 2022. Dr. Richard Amerling is a founding member and Principal Academic Officer of The Wellness Company.





Learn more about Dr. Amerling and The Wellness Company here: https://linktr.ee/twchealth





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Scan the QR code on the thumbnail to support Kandiss and TWC ;)





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2tcjtu-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dr.-richard-amerling-md.html



