Neocon Hysteria

Israel’s Sinister Agenda To Use The U.S. Military To Defy President Trump’s Plan For Peace

* This is Israel’s last chance to blow up Iran with America’s military.

* So naturally the neocons have reached peak hysteria.

* Clayton Morris on what happens if they get their wish.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 February 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/monologue-show-feb-25

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2026844742332428541