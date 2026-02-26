Neocon Hysteria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s Sinister Agenda To Use The U.S. Military To Defy President Trump’s Plan For Peace
* This is Israel’s last chance to blow up Iran with America’s military.
* So naturally the neocons have reached peak hysteria.
* Clayton Morris on what happens if they get their wish.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 February 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/monologue-show-feb-25