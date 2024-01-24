Prepper News 24th January 2024

Reporting on events around the world which matter to preppers and individuals who are awake. Whilst the information is mostly coming from mainstream media, there will hopefully be contributions from the prepping and wider public who wish important information to be shared through my outlet. Make sure to be checking your preps at this critical moment in human history.
Links and times for the articles featured:
00:00 - 01:50 - Intro
01:51 - 02:29 - 1-Conscription - https://uk.news.yahoo.com/public-faces-call-war-military-205510421.html
02:30 - 04:09 - 2-Doomsday Clock - https://www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/doomsday-clock-90-seconds-until-the-end-of-the-world/
04:10 - 05:39 - 3-Battle of Ammunition - https://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/article284599910.html
05:40 - 06:47 - 4-Russia Draining Ukraine Missiles - https://english.nv.ua/nation/the-u-s-reacts-to-the-missile-attack-on-ukraine-on-january-23-and-identifies-russia-s-targets-50386709.html
06:48 - 07:13 - 5-German Helicopters - https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/962515.html
07:14 - 08:31 - 6-Houthi Sites Targeted - https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/us-and-british-forces-launch-new-strikes-against-houthi-underground-storage-sites-in-yemen/cid/1995804
08:32 - 08:55 - 7-USA Hits Iraq Militias - https://www.npr.org/2024/01/24/1226533568/us-iraq-militia-sites-missiles-yemen
08:56 - 09:22 - 8-North Korea Launches Missiles - https://www.trtworld.com/asia/north-korea-launches-cruise-missiles-amidst-south-korean-drills-16761638
09:23 - 09:58 - 9-Zelensky vows reponse - https://www.thedefensepost.com/2024/01/23/zelensky-response-russian-strikes/
09:59 - 10:48 - 10-Turkey approves Swedish bid - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/turkey-approve-sweden-nato-hungary-b2483758.html
10:49 - 11:00 - Outro
Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
--------------------------
SOCIAL LINKS
--------------------------
Linktree with all links - https://linktr.ee/geordieprepper
Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper
Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper
Odyssee - https://odysee.com/@geordieprepper:b?r=6Fi4dYj3KdyypSqiyVUbDknzDCLQivFR
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/geordiepreppergb
--------------------------
AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*
If you wish to support my channel, by supporting yourself, bookmark the following links when online shopping:
Amazon Affiliate Link - https://amzn.to/2CLBScx
Mira Safety Affiliate Link - https://bit.ly/47A1JBY
Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/
Rumble Referral Link - https://rumble.com/register/geordiepreppergb/
--------------------------
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support my channel:
Buy me a Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/geordieprepper
StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip
--------------------------
Disclaimers:
1.All articles featured retain their rights of their owner, the opinions and accuracy of the articles is the responsibility of the owner(s) Geordie Prepper can not be held responsible for their accuracy or validity, they are broadcasted for reference and entertainment purposes only.
2.Any opinions made in commentary are those of Geordie Prepper.
3.Some artwork is co-created with online image creation tools which allow for commercial use. These creations are Copyright of Geordie Prepper Productions.
4.Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.