3 - Are Small Caps Signaling Doom In The Stock Market?

This week:

- Lots going on in the news... and none of it matters to us!

- Also: The Russell 2000 has entered the weekly supply zone we've been looking at for the last few weeks. Is this a turning point for the stock market?

- We take a look at the big picture of the major global financial markets from a supply and demand perspective.

- The Hillary Clinton market...??

...And more!



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Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.