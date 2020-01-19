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#3 - Are Small Caps Signaling Doom In The Stock Market?
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12 views • January 19, 2020
This week:
- Lots going on in the news... and none of it matters to us!
- Also: The Russell 2000 has entered the weekly supply zone we've been looking at for the last few weeks. Is this a turning point for the stock market?
- We take a look at the big picture of the major global financial markets from a supply and demand perspective.
- The Hillary Clinton market...??
...And more!
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/anthonytsontakis
Follow me on TikTok: @tsontakishedge
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
- Lots going on in the news... and none of it matters to us!
- Also: The Russell 2000 has entered the weekly supply zone we've been looking at for the last few weeks. Is this a turning point for the stock market?
- We take a look at the big picture of the major global financial markets from a supply and demand perspective.
- The Hillary Clinton market...??
...And more!
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/anthonytsontakis
Follow me on TikTok: @tsontakishedge
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
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