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The damning China COVID timeline
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47 views • November 06, 2020
Del Bigtree, October 30, 2020
White House Coronavirus Task Force Advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, has recently come under fire from Microsoft founder, Bill Gates. Del does a deep dive into the COVID timeline, shining light on Bill Gates’ intimate ties to the World Health Organization, Dr. Tony Fauci and China. As the rest of the world spirals into economic ruin, China’s economy is booming; is this a power play by the communist country?
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk
https://www.facebook.com/pg/HighWireTalk/
White House Coronavirus Task Force Advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, has recently come under fire from Microsoft founder, Bill Gates. Del does a deep dive into the COVID timeline, shining light on Bill Gates’ intimate ties to the World Health Organization, Dr. Tony Fauci and China. As the rest of the world spirals into economic ruin, China’s economy is booming; is this a power play by the communist country?
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk
https://www.facebook.com/pg/HighWireTalk/
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