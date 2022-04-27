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‘0’ swings given Woman and child on playground near burning building
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112 views • April 27, 2022
RT.
Not even a raging fire nearby can intervene with a kid’s need for entertainment, apparently. A woman and child were seen casually swinging in a playground in the Russian town of Kotlas, while a building nearby was literally ablaze. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12nvv7-0-swings-given-woman-and-child-on-playground-near-burning-building.html
Not even a raging fire nearby can intervene with a kid’s need for entertainment, apparently. A woman and child were seen casually swinging in a playground in the Russian town of Kotlas, while a building nearby was literally ablaze. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12nvv7-0-swings-given-woman-and-child-on-playground-near-burning-building.html
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