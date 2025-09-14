BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Time For War
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
25 views • 1 day ago

They shot the best of us. Charlie Kirk was the nicest, most reasonable, kind and tolerant Christian you'll ever meet. They killed him.

The people who killed Charlie are the same people who killed Jesus Christ. Oh, there may have been “plausible deniability” built in, or some third party intermediary, but they still killed them both.This is the way of it, isn’t its it?

They murdered Jesus Christ.
They murdered Stephen.
They murdered James.
They killed the early Christians.

"Jews do not please God and they are hostile to the entire human race."
1 Thes 2:15 CEB

"He [Jesus] said to them, “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one."
Luke 22:36

"a time to love and a time to hate,
a time for war and a time for peace."
Ecclesiastes 3:8

Charlie Kirk was a moderate. What's coming will be unrecognizable to the Boomer generation (my generation).

Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com



