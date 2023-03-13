Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fr Blount TRUE STORY! Man Mocks Priest If God Exists Let Him Strike Me Dead Right Now! God Responds
133 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


March 12, 2023


True story of belligerent athiest man that mocked people for going to confession. Fr Blount tells what happens to him!


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBIxuAS5JmA

Keywords
christianreligioncatholicmocksatheisttrue storyconfessionbelligerentfr blountif god existsstrike me deadgod responds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket