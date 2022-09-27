Create New Account
Service at a church to God, September 24, 2022
20 views
channel image
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Published 2 months ago |

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah (high holy New Year), September 24, 2022, this service was given at a church to God of the Association of Universal Philosophy. The holy days that follow are the Days of Awe or Days of Repentance, where one asks forgiveness and hopes that his or her name will be written in the Book of Life on Yom Kippur (the high holy Day of Atonement).

Keywords
spiritualchurchserviceholy daysatonementbook of life

