Service at a church to God, September 24, 2022

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On the eve of Rosh Hashanah (high holy New Year), September 24, 2022, this service was given at a church to God of the Association of Universal Philosophy. The holy days that follow are the Days of Awe or Days of Repentance, where one asks forgiveness and hopes that his or her name will be written in the Book of Life on Yom Kippur (the high holy Day of Atonement).