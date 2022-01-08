Pastor James Wickstrom - Interview With Rabbi Abraham Finkelstein (2006)

Radio Interview with Dr. James P. Wickstrom and Jewish Rabbi Abraham Finkelstein (2006) on Turner Network radio. Highlights include the truth about communism, wars, religion, the Talmud and Jewish ritual murder and how the bodies of non-Jews are transferred to meat packing plants for restaurants like McDonald's and how non-Jews unknowingly eat hamburgers and sausages which contains the flesh of humans.Rabbi Finkelstein admits everything from killing Jesus to 9/11 but@39:54"We steal between 100,000 to 300,000 children a year just here in this country, we drain their blood and we mix it with our passover bread and then we throw the bodies into the slaughter houses that we own, and we grind up all the bodies in the sausage and the hamburger, McDonalds is one of our favorite outlets. And the people, they eat it for breakfast, they eat their children for lunch, and uh, us Jews we gotta do what we do."@45:55"We been doin' this for thousands and thousands of years, since down to Abe-eh-Adam's time. Ehh we take the children, of our enemy, which is the white race, and ahh we bring em to the basements in the synagogue, where we drain their blood and uhh, watch em die there. It's very similar to how we do uh uh the uh uh the sacrifices that we do with the kosher butchering and uh, so we do that. And then uh, we mix it with the Passover bread and so we eat the blood of our enemies. And the bodies, ehhh we're not cannibals, so, what we do is we take those, cause we can make some shekels, and we give em to the slaughter houses and those are pounds, and pounds, and pounds of meat that we grind up in the sausage and the hamburger, and that's why we made those the most popular thing's, sausage for breakfast and hamburger for lunch. And so all the goyim (non-Jew, human cattle) out here are really eating their children! And, uh, even when we say this outright, and tell you people, you don't believe it … So that's, that's YOUR problem."Playlist: