Glenn 3 HUGE lessons from the midterms & 1 path forward

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Glenn Beck
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 midterm elections didn’t go quite as well as Republicans hoped. But that means that — now more than ever — we just examine what happened, what went wrong, and how we still can save our republic. In this clip, Glenn shares the three biggest lessons he learned from election night. Plus, he explains the one path forward he believes still exists for conservative Republicans and for America…
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwengcwV4zQ
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Greg Reese, the Reese Report
Nov 9, 2022
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/#donate
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sz27w-a-thread-of-important-questions-that-every-american-should-be-asking.html