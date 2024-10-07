Brought to you by Pfizer

HOW MANY DEATHS WERE REPORTED TO PFIZER IN FIRST 90 DAYS OF COVID VAX USE? It’s called a Post Marketing Surveillance report and YOU were never supposed to see it.

A USA judge ordered the release of this document…. despite the wishes of Pfizer and the CDC, who petitioned to keep the Pfizer documents confidential for SEVENTY FIVE YEARS.

In the first 90 days of product use, Pfizer received 1223 REPORTS OF DEATH





Links:

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

https://prepareforchange.net/2024/10/04/explosive-study-covid-vaccines-caused-74-of-all-deaths/

