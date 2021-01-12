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Things Are Going to Move Quickly Now. Stay Frosty and Get Ready for Emergency Broadcasts
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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1022 views • January 12, 2021
𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤: Things Are Going to Move Quickly Now. Stay Frosty and Get Ready for Emergency Broadcasts


🎖️𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤?🎖️

Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.

I have a full range of online courses on developing intuition. Developing and utilizing intuition over my 35 year career was the greatest achievement I experienced and now I share these life changing experiences and share how anyone can tap into these abilities with a broad range of courses.

These courses include Unleashing Intuition Secrets, Intuitive Physique, Remote Viewing, Remote Influencing, Remote Healing, Past Life Discovery, several books on developing intuition and much more.
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insurrectionactcommanderandchiefofthemilitarygeneralflynnvpemergencybroadcasts
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