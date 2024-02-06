Create New Account
Mike Davis | How BAD is this Border Bill❓ It is an ABOMINATION... GARBAGE❗
GalacticStorm
Mike Davis | President Trump was able to get our border under control. Joe Biden went to war on Day 1 of his administration against border policies from the Trump Administration that were working simply because they were Trump’s.


President Biden has the same laws on the books that President Trump had on the books.


@mrddmia

https://x.com/mrddmia/status/1754905898810552521?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

