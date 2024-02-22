Create New Account
PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEGIN TO SHIELD AGAINST CELL TOWER RADIATION....
The Prisoner
8977 Subscribers
575 views
Published 17 hours ago

TRANSHUMAN GENOCIDE: THE ENEMY AT THE GATE

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO EMF SHIELDING, DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Download a PDF copy here: https://www.patreon.com/STFNews/shop/transhuman-genocide-enemy-at-gate-2-0-125181

Color paperback copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVD98RV5

B & W paperback copy here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVDQ5LTK

Mirrored - STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS

Keywords
chemtrails 5g death towers vaxx stfn

