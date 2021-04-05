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MARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: "We Have Their Playbook." Mannarino - Biden is not running the country, the Federal Reserve is, and has been. A False Flag may be on the way to raise oil prices.
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90 views • April 05, 2021
This is a shared and mirrored video by Gregory Mannarino
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWDuiLphBz4&;ab_channel=GregoryMannarino
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions. If you like, give a thumbs up to let me know and subscribe. Thank you.
Gregory Mannarino's Page Info:
Get YOUR Copy Of My Book "A (Not) So Random Walk On Wall Street," FREE Downloads, Charts, A CHAT ROOM, More! Right On My website. Click Here: https://traderschoice.net/about-trade...
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Click: https://paypal.me/GregoryMannarino
Subscribe To My FREE NEWSLETTER Click HERE: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/
*Stock trading involves financial risk. Trade/invest wisely.
Gregory Mannarino LLC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWDuiLphBz4&;ab_channel=GregoryMannarino
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions. If you like, give a thumbs up to let me know and subscribe. Thank you.
Gregory Mannarino's Page Info:
Get YOUR Copy Of My Book "A (Not) So Random Walk On Wall Street," FREE Downloads, Charts, A CHAT ROOM, More! Right On My website. Click Here: https://traderschoice.net/about-trade...
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Click: https://paypal.me/GregoryMannarino
Subscribe To My FREE NEWSLETTER Click HERE: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/
*Stock trading involves financial risk. Trade/invest wisely.
Gregory Mannarino LLC
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