From The Electoral College to Feral Cats

We take a closer look at the structure of the U.S. government, dissecting the balance between the House, the Senate, and the Electoral College. We also navigate through the recent upheavals in the Democratic party, including Joe Biden's resignation from the presidential race, and Kamala Harris's contentious policy proposals on universal basic income, the Green New Deal, and more.





We'll also cover local politics, discussing the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police's candidate endorsements and controversies surrounding recent police shootings. As always, we're committed to generating common sense discussions and invite you to suggest topics for future episodes.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Japan made bad military decision, delivered bomb.





10:10 Kamala chosen over Biden, voters feel tricked.





13:09 Kamala's positions: Green New Deal, health care, employment.





16:57 Concerns about potential problems with appealing ideas.





17:43 Kamala Harris compared to Kenny Norton in boxing.





21:20 Ohio is ranked by population, impacting representation. Senate balances majority and equal state weight.





27:03 America founded on diversity, not political rhetoric.





29:29 Universal Basic Income is nonsensical, dangerous, and deadly.





34:25 Voters to replace redistricting commission with 100% citizens.





37:43 Ohio ballot law blocked due to exclusivity.





39:59 The US Supreme Court handles significant legal issues.





44:17 Federal judge strikes down ATF's ban.





48:31 Ohio Supreme Court to address animal cruelty.





52:17 Ohio FOP decisions on endorsing candidates explained.





Common Sense Takeaways





The Potsdam Declaration issued to Japan during World War II, the delivery of the atomic bomb, and the USS Indianapolis incident, emphasizing the significant historical events of this date.





Steve highlights the extensive power of administrative agencies and the potential overreach without proper congressional oversight, stressing the importance of legislative processes and representative governance.





Norm highlights a criminal case involving animal cruelty, examining the legal definitions of abuse and torture, property rights, and constitutional statutes on the matter.





Checks and balances within the U.S. government, the function of the House and Senate, and the rationale behind the Electoral College system designed to balance majority rule with state representation.





Potential negative impacts of proposed policies like guaranteed income and jobs, which the hosts see as possibly fostering socialist or communist systems. Historical context is provided to underscore their views.





Skepticism and criticism regarding Joe Biden's resignation, Kamala Harris’s appointment as the Democratic candidate, and the strategic implications leading up to the 2024 election.





The state of Ohio's Fraternal Order of Police's decision not to endorse certain candidates, including Sherrod Brown and Steve Deters, due to their perceived positions and past actions affecting law enforcement.





Concerns are raised about Universal Basic Income potentially undermining work motivation, with discussions on dystopian scenarios and the importance of maintaining incentives to work.





Temporary blockage of Ohio's law allowing family members to handle mail-in ballots and debates around potential ballot harvesting, along with the implications of federal judicial decisions on firearm regulations and administrative authority.





