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Richard FINE reveals HOW to fight Corrupt Judges
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17 views • September 02, 2019
William WAGENER
Published on Feb 6, 2018
in a crooked UNjust Court system. Producer, William Wagener interview, InterNationally known Lawyer, Richard Fine, who discovered that all of the Los Angeles Judges were taking OPEN BRIBES from one corporate person, monthly: on - On Second thought, a weekly Tv show produced, copyrighted, since May 2000 in Santa Maria, exposing the massive corruption in government and a failed judicial system, which violates the Constitution. MAX, the cat supervised the interview, and there is meaning in Max's sudtle wink.
Published on Feb 6, 2018
in a crooked UNjust Court system. Producer, William Wagener interview, InterNationally known Lawyer, Richard Fine, who discovered that all of the Los Angeles Judges were taking OPEN BRIBES from one corporate person, monthly: on - On Second thought, a weekly Tv show produced, copyrighted, since May 2000 in Santa Maria, exposing the massive corruption in government and a failed judicial system, which violates the Constitution. MAX, the cat supervised the interview, and there is meaning in Max's sudtle wink.
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