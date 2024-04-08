InfoWars - The Video Maiden Voyage of the Alex Jones 4th Hour(s) Streaming Pod-Cast, Ep.1 - 4-07-2008

I stumbled across these videos, the full first week of Alex's pioneering 4th Hour Pod-Cast Video Stream on an old external HD I have while looking for something entirely different I might add. This first episode was downloaded in 3 parts of which I cannot for the life of me find the last short piece... please forgive me. I thought it fitting to begin on the 16th anniversary of this first show, 4-07-2008, because everything his guest, callers, and he broach here is front and center today. Enjoy. ~JT
