The Storm Is Here: Why Trump's Enemies Are Losing Their Minds





They spent decades infiltrating everything — Congress, banking, healthcare, education, churches, the media. They installed their corrupt, blackmailed puppets. Anyone who tried to stop them was eliminated.





Now the tables have turned.





Julie delivers a raw, unfiltered message for those newly awakening to the chaos. President Trump is not just a politician — he's the bold, public face of a long-planned worldwide military operation to destroy the globalist agenda once and for all. Call them the deep state, the shadow government, or the Luciferian bloodline families. Their reign of terror is ending.





This is why you see the nonstop, vicious 24/7 attacks on Trump. This is why they're completely hysterical and losing their minds. Direct confrontation was impossible — until now. What you're witnessing is the result of Trump and the military executing a brilliant continuity of government operation using laws, orders, and wartime authorities the public has never seen.





This isn't politics as usual. This is a wartime scenario.





Absolute traitors overthrew the United States government in 2020 through massive foreign and domestic interference and rigged electronic voting machines — and they did it globally to install their puppet leaders. The Green New Deal, the Federal Reserve, offshoring manufacturing, open borders, rampant fraud in NGOs — all part of their master plan to steal our freedom and bring everything under one global New World Order control system.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.