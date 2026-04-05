Agreements Inside the 3 Days of Darkness 5-4-26@1:00 PM

This is part of my personal conversation with my lovely Jesus Christ that He asked me to share publicly to help those preparing for the 3 days of darkness.

Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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Bridgeport, AL. 35740





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