Heavy Rains Hit Gansu Province, Causing Severe Flood

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https://gnews.org/post/pvf05783
07/16/2022 Spotlight on China: Heavy rainstorms hit multiple cities in Gansu Province in the last couple of days, causing severe flooding. The flood damages infrastructures of the region, leaving local roads submerged, communication interrupted, power lost, and watermelon farms destroyed.