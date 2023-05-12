Create New Account
Transhumanism vs. EPIGenetics - Dr. Bruce Lipton
Dr. Heidi Wichmann
Published a day ago |

Especially the last three years have shown in which direction things should go: transhumanism is touted as the solution to the supposedly diverse problems of this world. In this conversation between Dr. Bruce Lipton and Dr. Heidi Wichmann they consider the importance of epigenetics under these changed circumstances. What is stronger, transhumanism or epigenetics?

