108 views
Puretrauma357
Published 17 hours ago |

🤯 This Is A Video With Over 50 “Detransitioners” - Over 50 People Who Change Their Sex And Now Are Reverting Back Due To Medical Complications And Changing Their Mind…


Look on TikTok For #Detransitioner


This Is a Growing Topic…


Link

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrBUDGYgpDV/?igshid=MDY0MGIyZWU=


This Is A Very Important Video To Share Around The World So It Stops Other Kids From Making The Wrong Decision…

Keywords
