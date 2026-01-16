© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Late last night, two Chinese aircraft reportedly entered Iranian airspace despite an active no fly zone, carrying arms and ammunition.
The development comes shortly after reports confirmed that the United States has redeployed a carrier strike group from the South China Sea toward the Middle East, signaling rapidly escalating regional tensions.
Source @Real World News
----------------
