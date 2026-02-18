Stefan Molyneux on the Scott Adams School!

On this episode of The Scott Adams School, the panel sat down with philosopher Stefan Molyneux, where he looked back on how Dilbert shaped his views and offered thoughts on free speech and raising kids. The talk covered censorship, ways to persuade drawn from Ayn Rand's ideas, and problems like declining birth rates. They also touched on what AI might bring, with Molyneux urging people to pursue their own paths of thinking.





