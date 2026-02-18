BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stefan Molyneux on the Scott Adams School!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

On this episode of The Scott Adams School, the panel sat down with philosopher Stefan Molyneux, where he looked back on how Dilbert shaped his views and offered thoughts on free speech and raising kids. The talk covered censorship, ways to persuade drawn from Ayn Rand's ideas, and problems like declining birth rates. They also touched on what AI might bring, with Molyneux urging people to pursue their own paths of thinking.


For more from the The Scott Adams School, go to:


X: https://x.com/ScottAdamsSays


Locals: https://scottadams.locals.com/


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RealCoffeeWithScottAdams


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
censorshipinterviewaievidencephilosophyfreedom of speechreasonparentingstefan molyneuxpersuasionayn randdilbertfertility crisiscoffee with scott adams
Chapters

0:00:00Introducing Stefan!

0:01:00Welcome to Coffee with Scott Adams

0:01:39Morning Reflections on Scott Adams

0:04:14Tribute to Scott Adams

0:13:41Transition to Personal Experiences

0:14:16Dealing with Cancellation

0:23:56Shifts in Perspective on Freedom

0:28:16The Impact of Philosophy

0:31:11Rationality vs. Emotion in Persuasion

0:38:12Parenting and Its Importance

0:48:47The Future of Employment and AI

0:54:48Upcoming Projects and Engagements

0:58:43Thoughts on AI and Originality

1:00:12Closing Reflections on Scott Adams

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A calculated retreat: Bill Gates cancels India AI keynote speech as Epstein scandal shadows his global agenda

A calculated retreat: Bill Gates cancels India AI keynote speech as Epstein scandal shadows his global agenda

Lance D Johnson
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
Google report: Foreign cyber groups target U.S. defense industrial base

Google report: Foreign cyber groups target U.S. defense industrial base

Laura Harris
The $3 million silence offer: How a 2016 deal kept Epstein&#8217;s trafficking network running for three more years

The $3 million silence offer: How a 2016 deal kept Epstein’s trafficking network running for three more years

Cassie B.
U.S. announces withdrawal of ALL remaining troops from Syria amid rising tensions with Iran

U.S. announces withdrawal of ALL remaining troops from Syria amid rising tensions with Iran

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy