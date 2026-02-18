Stefan Molyneux on the Scott Adams School!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of The Scott Adams School, the panel sat down with philosopher Stefan Molyneux, where he looked back on how Dilbert shaped his views and offered thoughts on free speech and raising kids. The talk covered censorship, ways to persuade drawn from Ayn Rand's ideas, and problems like declining birth rates. They also touched on what AI might bring, with Molyneux urging people to pursue their own paths of thinking.
0:00:00Introducing Stefan!
0:01:00Welcome to Coffee with Scott Adams
0:01:39Morning Reflections on Scott Adams
0:04:14Tribute to Scott Adams
0:13:41Transition to Personal Experiences
0:14:16Dealing with Cancellation
0:23:56Shifts in Perspective on Freedom
0:28:16The Impact of Philosophy
0:31:11Rationality vs. Emotion in Persuasion
0:38:12Parenting and Its Importance
0:48:47The Future of Employment and AI
0:54:48Upcoming Projects and Engagements
0:58:43Thoughts on AI and Originality
1:00:12Closing Reflections on Scott Adams