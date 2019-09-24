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Iran Narrative Implodes, Saudis Bomb Yemen In Retaliation, MSM Silent, & US Sanctions Venezuela Food
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1 view • September 24, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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Authoritarian Inc: Facebook Declares It’s a ‘Publisher’ and Will Censor Who It Wants
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/09/20/authoritarian-inc-facebook-declares-its-a-publisher-and-will-censor-who-it-wants/
Saudi-led Coalition Launched Military Operation North Of Al-Hudaydah
https://southfront.org/saudi-led-coalition-launched-military-operation-north-of-al-hudaydah/
Yemen rebels announce plan to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/yemen-rebels-announce-plan-to-halt-attacks-on-saudi-arabia/ar-AAHByiL
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1175869910288863232
https://twitter.com/21wire/status/1174946152963137537?s=11
"Suspiciously Well Placed": First Images Of Crippling Damage To Giant Khurais Oil Field Revealed
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/first-images-crippling-damage-giant-khurais-oil-field-revealed
We blame Iran, because Iranian arms were used! Saudis double down on claim as origin of oil-plant attack remains unclear
https://www.rt.com/news/469319-saudi-iran-oil-attack-responsibility/
'Smoking Gun' Link To Tehran In Aramco Attacks? Forensics Team Examines Weapons GPS
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/international-effort-link-aramco-missile-gps-serial-numbers-iran-underway
https://medium.com/dan-sanchez/where-does-isis-get-those-wonderful-toys-77cea955731a
Pompeo says attack on Saudi oil plant was "state-on-state act of war" by Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKGieayawsk
Trump & Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif “not confident” war can be avoided
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGa3CwWGRfQ
New Airstrike Targets Popular Mobilization Units' Base In Western Iraq
https://southfront.org/new-airstrike-targets-pmu-base-in-western-iraq/
US imposes New Sanctions Targeting Venezuela’s Food Program
https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14659
Arab Spring 2.0?: "Sisi Must Leave" Mass Protest Rocks Egypt's Streets Overnight
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/sisi-must-leave-rare-mass-protests-rock-egypts-streets-overnight
https://twitter.com/MHassan_1/status/1175181531121426432
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/22/hundreds-of-egyptians-arrested-in-latest-wave-of-protests-against-sisi
Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1175472306728132610
#SaudiArabia #Iran #Egypt
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
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Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
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Subscribe on iTunes:
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* * *
Authoritarian Inc: Facebook Declares It’s a ‘Publisher’ and Will Censor Who It Wants
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/09/20/authoritarian-inc-facebook-declares-its-a-publisher-and-will-censor-who-it-wants/
Saudi-led Coalition Launched Military Operation North Of Al-Hudaydah
https://southfront.org/saudi-led-coalition-launched-military-operation-north-of-al-hudaydah/
Yemen rebels announce plan to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/yemen-rebels-announce-plan-to-halt-attacks-on-saudi-arabia/ar-AAHByiL
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1175869910288863232
https://twitter.com/21wire/status/1174946152963137537?s=11
"Suspiciously Well Placed": First Images Of Crippling Damage To Giant Khurais Oil Field Revealed
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/first-images-crippling-damage-giant-khurais-oil-field-revealed
We blame Iran, because Iranian arms were used! Saudis double down on claim as origin of oil-plant attack remains unclear
https://www.rt.com/news/469319-saudi-iran-oil-attack-responsibility/
'Smoking Gun' Link To Tehran In Aramco Attacks? Forensics Team Examines Weapons GPS
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/international-effort-link-aramco-missile-gps-serial-numbers-iran-underway
https://medium.com/dan-sanchez/where-does-isis-get-those-wonderful-toys-77cea955731a
Pompeo says attack on Saudi oil plant was "state-on-state act of war" by Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKGieayawsk
Trump & Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif “not confident” war can be avoided
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGa3CwWGRfQ
New Airstrike Targets Popular Mobilization Units' Base In Western Iraq
https://southfront.org/new-airstrike-targets-pmu-base-in-western-iraq/
US imposes New Sanctions Targeting Venezuela’s Food Program
https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14659
Arab Spring 2.0?: "Sisi Must Leave" Mass Protest Rocks Egypt's Streets Overnight
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/sisi-must-leave-rare-mass-protests-rock-egypts-streets-overnight
https://twitter.com/MHassan_1/status/1175181531121426432
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/22/hundreds-of-egyptians-arrested-in-latest-wave-of-protests-against-sisi
Yellow Vests
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1175472306728132610
#SaudiArabia #Iran #Egypt
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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