© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - (New Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3PaTPq0
Should You Take Turpentine With Sugar Or Castor Oil? - https://bit.ly/38ffTiK
Turpentine And Sugar Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3Ew8gAA
Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3Ei3xlW
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW
Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Turpentine Kills Brain Parasites, Here's How!
A lot of people ask me on a regular basis can Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) target and eradicate/kill brain parasites and the answer is YES it will kill brain parasites.
I created this specific video "Turpentine Kills Brain Parasites, Here's How!" to explain exactly how Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is able to target and kill brain parasites effectively.
If you want to learn all about everything mentioned above and more on this video topic, make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno