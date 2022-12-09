Putin: Moscow Will Destroy Any Nation That Attempts to Deploy a Nuke in Russia

Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday that any country that dared attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped from the face of the earth. The Russian president said his country had no mandate to launch a preventative first nuclear strike, unlike the United States, but that advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure it could respond forcefully if it came under attack. Putin also told reporters a deal would ultimately need to be struck to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/9/22.





