DERO Course - Campaign App Demo (Shorter & Better Version)
GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"

This is an example of a Secure Decentralized Application (SDApp) that solves a real-life problem and that can be built on Dero: The problem of controlling the flow of money on a crowdfunding platform. This video is ~15 minutes long: 10 minutes shorter than its predecessor and of better quality. Please let me know what you think. Thank you!

The course is available at: https://gtwy.academy

