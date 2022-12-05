World Court Must Rule on Climate Justice: UN "Youth" Delegate

SHARM EL-SHEIK, EGYPT -- The International Court of Justice must rule on the issue of "climate change" to guide national authorities in the global battle against human emissions of carbon dioxide, "youth" climate-justice activist Mert Taner Kumru told The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the United Nations COP27 climate summit. The global tribunal should weigh in with an advisory opinion because people's "human rights" are endangered by human CO2 emissions, he said. Asked tough questions about the science underpinning the agenda and the supposed solutions, Kumru deflected.





