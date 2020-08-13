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Murdering For Profit Innocent People
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24 views • August 13, 2020
"Paid Assassins: Innocent People Being Murdered For Profit" explores the shocking illegal organ harvesting in China, where death row organ use of tens of thousands of innocent people is going on, supported by most other nations. Human rights abuse in China has reached new levels but what are governments doing about the mass murder going on? And what are you willing to do about it?
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