9_11 Hijacking Myth EXPOSED! _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
79 views • 7 months ago

Mirrored Content 
We're kicking off our weeklong look at the truth behind the 9/11 terror attacks. Everything you've been told about that day was an orchestrated lie. Everyday this week we'll have an depth interview on a different part of the 9/11 cover up. Today we're kicking it off with Ted Walter... he's the Executive Director of International Center for 9/11 Justice... And he just led a big symposium with this presentation called The 9/11 Hijacking Myth Exposed...

Keywords
investigationconspiracy9-11cover uphijacking
