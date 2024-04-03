Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for March 23, 2024

Quo Vadis





Apr 1, 2024





Here is the Message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia for March 23, 2024:





Beloved children, thank you for listening to my call in your hearts and for bending your knees in prayer.





Beloved children, be blessed!





Have trust in my Jesus.





Children, the fury of evil is raging in nature, in politics, in science, and in the people who do not have God in their hearts.





But do not be afraid – let yourselves be guided on the path, illuminated by the Light of God, which has no equal.





It is true that you have free will but make your discernment and choose God.





Children, the pain will be great, but your consolation shall be in the Eucharist.





Love one other!





Now I bless you, in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.





Our Lady gave a similar Message to Gisella Cardia on April 3, 2023.





That message follows here:





"My children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having answered my call in your heart"





"Beloved sons and daughters this is the time and the time of choice.





I ask you as a sorrowful mother: to choose God.





Sons and daughters, the threads of darkness are holding you.





Remember that the suffering offered will be grace.





Have the courage of faith, but without backing down.





And as soldiers, arm yourself with the holy rosary and walk on, I will always be next to you.





The resurrection is near, do not fear, do not fear anything.





Children, always be close to the sacraments."





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouyDreW8KKY